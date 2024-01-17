Judge denies request to dismiss case against man charged in NYC subway chokehold death

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a U.S. Marine veteran charged with manslaughter for placing a man in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway train. Daniel Penny has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death last May of Jordan Neely, who witnesses say was shouting and begging for money on the Manhattan train. Penny has said he acted to protect himself and others. His attorneys last year filed a motion seeking dismissal of the case, which was denied in court on Wednesday. His attorneys say they are looking ahead to the trial.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.