Hawaii lawmakers open new legislative session with eyes on wildfire prevention and housing

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are opening a new session of the state Legislature vowing to address glaring problems laid bare by the deadly wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina in August. At the top of their agendas are the threat posed by wildfires and the lack of affordable housing. Lahaina is still in ruins as the cleanup proceeds slowly and methodically nearly six months after the blaze killed 100 people. Thousands of displaced residents continue to live in hotel rooms paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency because they can’t find places to rent in Maui’s tight housing market.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.