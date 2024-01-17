Grammys 2024: From how to watch the music-filled show to who’s nominated, here’s what to know
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 2024 Grammy Awards are fast approaching — and it is never too early to plan your viewing experience. Hosted once again by comedian Trevor Noah, the 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The main show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can also watch live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can stream the 2024 Grammy Awards the day after the ceremony.