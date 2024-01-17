Democrats ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to order new congressional maps for fall election
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A national Democratic law firm has asked the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out the battleground state’s congressional maps, arguing that the court’s decision last month ordering new state legislative maps opens the door to the latest challenge. The redistricting lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Elias Law Group on behalf of Democratic voters comes less than a month after the court threw out the state legislative maps. Consultants hired by the court are now reviewing seven proposed new maps. Litigation is ongoing in more than dozen states over U.S. House and state legislative districts enacted after the 2020 census.