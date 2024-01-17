Democratic drama and Biden write-ins promise a New Hampshire primary to remember
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s something different this year about this year’s first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary, at least on the Democratic side. Zero delegates will be at stake in Tuesday’s primary, and Democratic incumbent and frontrunner Joe Biden won’t appear on the ballot because the primary violates national party rules. Some New Hampshire Democrats have nonetheless mounted a write-in effort on behalf of Biden. The increase in write-in ballots will create an extra load for local elections officials, but New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan is optimistic that the state will still be able to report results promptly on primary night.