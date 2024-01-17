Colleagues rally behind local firefighter in hospital

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Meet Buddy Clickstine. He is a lieutenant at Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue, Volunteer Chief at Seven Hills Fire District and retired Coast Guard Petty Officer. He’s also currently hospitalized and is on a ventilator.

“He is improving. He became ill back before Christmas and was in and out of the hospital. And his problem worsened and it affected his kidneys,” said Franklin Byrd, Fire Chief for Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue.

Once his health started declining after contracting COVID and pneumonia, Buddy was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

“It was devastating to his entire team — his family here,” said David P’Nut Melton, Treasurer on the Board of Directors.

Friends and co-workers describe Buddy as dependable and a team player.

“He’s always looking out for the other guy. And, and that’s his interaction here at the house. You know, my previous background as law enforcement and understand the brotherhood of law enforcement and there’s no difference in the fire department. They have a brotherhood here that’s unbelievable,” Melton adds.

“He’s very skilled in the fire service and firefighting techniques and training and he is a go to guy when you need something done when you need some training. He’s the guy he’s always up for anything,” said Chief Byrd.

While doctors continue monitoring Buddy’s health, his coworkers are doing their part to ensure Buddy’s family is still taken care of financially.

“We’ve actually got employees here, volunteers from seven hills that are coming here and working shifts for Buddy,” said Chief Byrd.

And that’s not all. They’ve also started a GoFundMe page and there are upcoming plans for a boot drive to raise even more money for his family.

