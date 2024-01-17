China and Ireland seek stronger ties during Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit

Ireland’s prime minister has extended a warm welcome to Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says his country wants a “strong and constructive relationship” with China despite not agreeing on some issues. Both Varadkar and Li struck an upbeat note after a bilateral meeting. Varadkar said that China will reopen its market to Irish beef as part of the agreements after the meeting. Chinese authorities suspended the exports in November after a case of mad cow disease was discovered. Ireland was the third European country Li has visited since he was appointed as China’s top economic official last March. China is Ireland’s fourth largest trade partner and fifth largest export market.

