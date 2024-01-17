CCEA president wants proof of hack in suit over social post from superintendent’s account

By Shawna Khalafi

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The President of Clark County Education Association Marie Neisess wants proof that CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was not responsible for a post on his X social media account in November, calling Neisess a “mistress.”

“If he’s innocent, he should be able to prove that. It should be a non-issue. If his account was hacked as he claims, then please prove that,” she said.

When asked about the social media comment from Jara’s account, Neisess said, “It alluded to the fact that I was John Vellardita—in this case, the tweet said JV’s mistress—which is the initials for our executive director. So that’s just vile. And as women, when we continually are attacked any time that we’re winning or we’re in a position of power, and men tend to do that, is to do things like slut-shame us is unprofessional.”

On January 11, Neisess and the union filed a petition for a court order against CCSD, Jara, and his Chief Communications Officer Tod Story, asking the court to order them to release public records related to the post.

“If Superintendent Jara has nothing to hide, he should be able to prove that very easily, rather than having to force the next action of taking them to court to make sure we preserve that Twitter account, and that information isn’t deleted,” said Neisess Tuesday.

The petition alleges that a separate X account named “Luis” may be involved.

Neisess said that the “Luis” account was known for attacking critics of the superintendent. She said the account went silent right after the “mistress” comment was posted on Jara’s account, and it was deactivated shortly after.

“There’s a lot of similarities between what the Luis account was putting out and the superintendent’s account,” said Neisess. “To me, it just seems like that tweet calling me a mistress was really intended to go under the Luis account and accidentally put in under the superintendent’s account, by whomever is controlling both accounts.”

Neisess added that the post could have a negative impact on her work environment in the future, should she go back to teaching within CCSD once her tenure as CCEA President is over.

“What type of an environment has that created for me?” she said. “If I should go back into the classroom, if I’m not re-elected, I have the right to go back to an elementary school, where parents have seen this type of tweet, where the community has seen this tweet, where other administrators have seen this tweet,” she stated.

The Clark County School District told FOX5 it does not comment on pending litigation.

