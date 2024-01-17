California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won’t sign a proposed ban on tackle football for kids under 12
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will not sign a proposed ban on tackle football for kids under 12. A bill to gradually phase out tackle football for kids under 12 had passed a legislative committee last week. The bill had to pass the state Assembly by the end of January to have a chance at becoming law this year. But Newsom’s pledge not to sign the bill into law effectively ends the proposal’s chances. Advocates say the ban would protect kids from the risk of brain injury. But opponents say the ban would have cut off kids from a source of activity and exercise.