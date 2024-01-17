California disaster recovery official sued over sexual harassment and retaliation allegations
By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit is accusing the deputy director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services of sexual harassment and retaliation against a former employee. It contends the agency failed to conduct a thorough investigation of his actions. The suit, filed Tuesday, alleges that a former employee faced ongoing harassment by Ryan Buras beginning in 2020 that included making inappropriate comments to her and crawling into bed with her while she slept during a gathering. The woman accusing him says he retaliated against her when she rebuffed his advances. Cal OES says it does not comment on personnel matters but that the agency does not tolerate sexual harassment. Buras did not respond to emails seeking comment on the allegations.