BP names current interim boss as permanent CEO to replace predecessor who quit over personal conduct

LONDON (AP) — British oil giant BP says its interim chief executive, Murray Auchincloss, will be given the job on a permanent basis to replace Bernard Looney. Looney quit after it emerged that he had failed to disclose to the board past relationships with company colleagues. Auchincloss is a 53-year-old Canadian who was BP’s chief financial officer for more than three years. He took on the top job in September after Looney’s surprise resignation. Auchincloss said Wednesday he was honored to lead BP and that the company’s strategy to diversify away from oil to becoming an “integrated energy company” does not change.

