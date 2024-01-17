Biden brings congressional leaders to White House at pivotal time for Ukraine and U.S border deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is convening top congressional leaders at the White House to press for his $110 billion national security package at a pivotal time. Wednesday afternoon’s meeting comes as senators narrow on a landmark immigration deal that could unlock the stalled aid to Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies. The sit down with Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate leaders, including the chairmen of influential national security committees, could make or break the political trade-off. Ahead of the meeting, Johnson has said he needs to see “transformative” changes to restrict the record number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of any deal.

By LISA MASCARO and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.