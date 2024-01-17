Animal advocates, Arizona lawmaker introduce new animal cruelty bill

By Web Staff

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO) — Animal advocates came together with an Arizona lawmaker on Tuesday to introduce a new bill to better define animal cruelty in the state.

The Arizona Humane Society and state Sen. T.J Shope announced SB1047 amid a growing number of animal abuse cases across Arizona. In 2023, more than 15,000 calls for service and nearly 10,000 investigations were reported by AHS.

The bill, if passed, would identify cruelty to companion animals as “failure to provide necessary medical attention, defines food and water that are fit for consumption, ensures shelter is safe, and provides protection during extreme weather conditions.”

Advocates say other bill measures would allow law enforcement to take swift action in cases and give prosecutors the necessary tools to prosecute such cases. The announcement was made as several dogs seized in the high-profile April McLaughlin animal cruelty case in Chandler were united with rescue groups.

“Arizona’s pets have been victims of a weak statewide animal cruelty law for far too long,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, President and CEO of AHS. “While some cities have passed ordinances to provide additional protections for pets, the time has come for the whole state of Arizona to stand against animal cruelty.”

McLaughlin, also known as Sydney Taylor McKinley, was rearrested last week on a 24-count indictment separate from the 77 misdemeanors she faces in Chandler City Court. Authorities allege that McLaughlin had 55 dogs seized from her home after numerous reports of neglect. Authorities also alleged in court proceedings that the air quality in the home was so bad that firefighters who arrived had to wear special breathing equipment and had the house condemned. Multiple frozen dogs were found in the freezer, and at the time, officers alleged that McLaughlin’s elderly mother was living in poor conditions.

While she was initially booked on 110 charges, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to Chandler police for further investigation. It led to misdemeanor charges in November and prompted the Chandler City Council to update the language of the city’s animal cruelty ordinance.

“The dogs required a substantial amount of treatment and special assistance for mobility issues and extra love as they healed from living in such deplorable conditions,” said Hansen. “If Senate Bill 1047 was law last September, it would have allowed the Chandler Police Department to get a search warrant faster and seize the animals that were in McLaughlin’s care as the proposed language better defines animal suffering as unreasonable rather than protracted, which is much more difficult to prove.” The homeowner, April McLaughlin, is facing charges linked to animal cruelty through the MCAO and the city of Chandler.

Animal advocates say the neglect they witnessed was so bad that they worked with lawmakers and the county attorney to make sure it never happens again. “This should be as non-partisan as anything. This is to protect animals,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “These should be easily and quickly passed by the legislature and signed.”

AHS says Senate Bill 1047 better defines animal cruelty listing:

Failure to provide medical care Adequate food and water Poor shelter in extreme weather “It will help us in many ways to move quickly. It will help ensure animals are protected in Arizona,” Hansen said.

Last year – AHS says there was a 20% increase in calls for service and investigations compared to 2022. “It’s absolutely amazing to be able to take an animal from the most horrid conditions and on their worst day and see them thrive today and now be able to go off to their forever home,” said someone on behalf of AHS.

The remaining five dogs rescued from McLaughlin’s home are now going to rescues in California. “We have gotten pictures of dogs that were returned earlier, and they are in great situations, so it feels really good to know the outcome is positive and the future is much brighter for pets,” Hansen said.

