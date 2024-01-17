A New Jersey youth detention center had ‘culture of abuse,’ new lawsuit says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey youth detention center let a “culture of abuse” in which staff sexually abused boys endure for decades. A new lawsuit alleges unchecked sexual abuse of the boys housed at the New Jersey Training School in Monroe Township. Fifty men who lived at the facility filed the suit Wednesday in state Superior Court. The allegations include dozens of harrowing details, including that guards, counselors and other staff sexually abused the boys at the facility and in the woods around it. The suit alleges the boys were threatened with further confinement if they divulged the abuse.

