A new attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden probably was a Houthi drone, UK military says

JERUSALEM (AP) — The British military says that a ship came has come under attack in the Gulf of Aden, likely from a bomb-carrying drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The British military says the attack happened some 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Aden, where the drone smashed into a vessel. It says the captain of the ship reported a fire that has been extinguished, and that authorities are investigating. The British military did not immediately identify the vessel, nor whom they suspected in the attack. No group immediately claimed the attack. However, the Houthis have launched a series of similar attacks on vessels since November, saying they are backing Palestinians amid Israel’s war on Hamas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.