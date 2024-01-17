5 people killed by tractor trailer after leaving vehicles on snowy Pennsylvania highway

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — State police in Pennsylvania say five people were struck and killed by a tractor trailer on Interstate 81 after they had left their vehicles following another crash. A minivan had lost control on pavement slick from snow and hit a median on the northbound interstate in Lackawanna County at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said four people got out of the van, as did a person following them in a separate car. All were hit by the passing tractor trailer. County Coroner Timothy Rowland told WNEP-TV that all five victims were from New York state. More information was not immediately available.

