5 stabbed in unprovoked attacks in Queens; police search for suspect

(CNN) — At least five people have been stabbed within the past nine days across Queens in what police are calling unprovoked attacks by a knife-wielding assailant.

The suspect is “randomly stabbing people with a hunting knife,” and there is no connection between the victims, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference Wednesday evening.

All of the stabbings have occurred between midnight and 8:30 a.m. in southern Queens, Chell said.

The most recent attack on Wednesday morning occurred after the suspect and victim got into a verbal dispute on a bus, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny.

Also on Wednesday, a 71-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were stabbed minutes apart, both while walking, police said.

Video surveillance shows the suspect appearing “to be talking to himself” and “stabbing the front window of a bodega” after the attacks, Kenny said during the news conference.

A woman was stabbed in the torso while walking home on Tuesday, police said. The man approached her from behind and then fled.

The first attack happened on January 8 when a 61-year-old man was stabbed while walking, according to police.

The stabbings are “very random, not a word was said, totally unprovoked,” Kenny said.

Seventy-five detectives are working the case with patrol officers swarming the area, police said.

“All these attacks took place within blocks of each other,” Kenny added. “We feel that he’s going to return to that area, and that’s why we’re saturating it with the posters and with police officers.”

Police are also investigating a stabbing in Brooklyn to determine whether the perpetrator is the same suspect.

All of the victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening, police said Wednesday.

The suspect is male with a medium complexion and approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black pants, black shoes and a blue mask, according to police.

