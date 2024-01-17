14 people, including workers renovating Yale building, hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning

Fourteen people, including nine construction workers who were renovating a Yale University-owned building, have been hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. Rick Fontana, New Haven’s emergency operations director, says one of the workers was found lying unconscious Wednesday outside of the building, which is a couple of blocks from Yale’s campus. That worker is in critical condition at a New York hospital. He says emergency crews initially thought they were responding to a “regular medical call” when they brought the unconscious man to the hospital, however they soon found that he had high levels of carbon monoxide. Thirteen other people, including five school employees, were later found to have elevated levels. He says a poorly vented propane-fueled saw was to blame.

