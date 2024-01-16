US national security adviser says stopping Houthi Red Sea attacks is an ‘all hands on deck’ problem

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House official says the ongoing threat by Yemen’s Houthi rebels to commercial vessels in the Red Sea was an “all hands on deck” problem that the U.S. and allies must address together to minimize impact on the global economy. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan called for greater global cooperation at World Economic Forum on Tuesday as the U.S. launched a new strike against the Houthis, hitting the militants anti-ship missiles in the third assault on the Iranian-backed group in recent days. The attacks, which the Houthis say are in response to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, have already caused significant disruptions to global trade.

