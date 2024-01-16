Sudan suspends ties with east African bloc for inviting paramilitary leader to summit

CAIRO (AP) — The Sudanese government has suspended its ties with the east African regional bloc that is trying to mediate between the country’s army and a rival powerful paramilitary force. The country’s foreign ministry accused the bloc of violating Sudan’s sovereignty by inviting the paramilitary leader to an upcoming summit. IGAD did not immediately respond to the foreign ministry announcement. Dagalo confirmed last week he received an invite to the summit on social media. The eight member bloc is part of mediation efforts to end the conflict, along with Saudi Arabia and the United States which facilitated rounds of indirect talks. The two military leaders are yet to meet in person since the war broke out.

