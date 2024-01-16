St. John’s coach Rick Pitino is sidelined by COVID-19 for game against Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — St. John’s coach Rick Pitino is recovering from COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game against Seton Hall on Tuesday night. The school announced his absence about three hours before tipoff. Associate coach Steve Masiello will serve as the Red Storm’s acting coach against the Pirates and will handle media responsibilities. The 71-year-old Pitino is in his first season at St. John’s. He was hired March 20 after spending three seasons at Iona. Pitino has made 23 NCAA Tournament appearances with five different schools and advanced to the Final Four seven times, a total reached by only six coaches all-time.

