Police say a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark at a Bahamian resort

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in the Bahamas say a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark at a local resort. Authorities said in a statement that the unidentified boy was hospitalized Monday after a shark attacked his right leg while he participated in what authorities said was a “shark tank” exhibition at a resort on Paradise Island. No further details were immediately available. Police did not identify the resort, but Atlantis Paradise Island offers shark experiences on site. The resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The investigation is ongoing.

