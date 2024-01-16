Pharrell Williams’ sophomore collection at Louis Vuitton showcases Americana, Native American spirit

Skip to Content
PARIS (AP) — At Paris Fashion Week, Pharrell Williams unveiled his sophomore collection for Louis Vuitton, a stunning fusion of Americana and Native American influences. Set against the Louis Vuitton Foundation’s dramatic silhouette, the collection featured oversized jackets, including a bold gangster-style fur coat, and Vegas-style suits with glimmering stripes and flared pants. Models sported leather cowboy hats and checkered denim jackets, embodying a modern interpretation of the Wild West. A pivotal aspect of the show was the collaboration with Dakota and Lakota nation artists, bringing authenticity to blankets and scarves adorned with native designs.

