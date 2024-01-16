Nuggets land in Philadelphia for start of game after nearly nine hours on team plane

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Nuggets were stuck on a plane for more than eight hours because of cold weather that froze the engines of in Denver ahead of a flight to Philadelphia. The Nuggets were stuck on plane for more than eight hours because of cold weather that froze the engines of the team plane in Denver ahead of a flight to Philadelphia. The Nuggets flight was scheduled to leave around 12 p.m. Mountain time on Monday and land in Philadelphia around 5:15 EST. The Nuggets instead left Denver around 5 p.m. local time and landed in Philadelphia around 10 p.m.

