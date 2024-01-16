Norway recommends halting all foreign adoptions for investigations and Denmark’s agency stops them
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s adoption authority is recommending a halt to all foreign adoptions of children for a two-year period pending an investigation into several allegedly illegal cases. The Norwegian government says more investigation is needed before deciding on a full stop. At the same time, the sole agency in Denmark that handles foreign adoptions is stopping all foreign adoptions. There have been media reports that some adopted children were allegedly sold and given false birth certificates.