North Korea’s top diplomat in Moscow for talks on ties amid concerns over alleged arms deal

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat has hosted his North Korean counterpart for talks on expanding ties between their countries amid international concerns over an alleged arms cooperation deal between Moscow and Pyongyang. Sergei Lavrov greeted North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui on Tuesday and said they would discuss “active work” on implementing the agreements reached by the countries’ leaders during their summit in September. The U.S. and South Korea have accused North Korea of providing artillery munitions and missiles to Russia for its military action in Ukraine. Earlier this month, the Biden administration said that Russia already had used ballistic missiles provided by North Korea to strike Ukraine.

