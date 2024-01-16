New proposals aimed to help access veterinary care on the November ballot

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A pair of new proposals are on the November ballot in Colorado are hoping to make it easier for Coloradans to afford vet care.

Proposal 144 would let veterinarians use telehealth for appointments without seeing the pet in person. The proposal's focus would be to provide more rural areas with vet care resources.

Proposal 145 would establish a new position called 'veterinary professional associate.' This job would need to be filled by someone with a master's degree in veterinary care. However, they'd immediately be able to work under the supervision of a fully licensed vet and they'll be able to provide some care on their own. That includes diagnoses, treatment, prescriptions, and even some surgeries.

Both proposals have a status hearing in the state legislature on January 25th. If approved they'll still need to get enough signatures to get on the November ballot.