Name a cockroach after your ex at the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTVT) — If you’re looking for some unique ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the San Antonio Zoo has you covered.

They’re celebrating the return of their Cry Me a Cockroach fundraiser, where you can symbolically name a roach after your ex that will get fed to a zoo animal. You can also name a rat or veggie after your ex.

To name a roach, rat or veggie, sazoo.org/cry-me-a-cockroach

For $15, a poop-scented candle is available if you’re looking to impress a potential partner. The candle captures the scent of the San Antonio Zoo’s hippo Timothy’s signature scent of hippo poop. The zoo says hippo poop is the cologne of the hippo world, used to impress mates.

If you’re looking to meet your next ex, a speed dating event could be for you! Meet Your Next Ex brought in over 1,000 singles last year, the zoo says.

There’s a zoo tour for adults-only that will share natures naughtiest secrets. The 45-minute after-dark cart ride is an intimate view into the passionate world of mating rituals, courtship and conservation.

If you’re in a relationship and just want an unforgettable Valentine’s Day date night, join the Wild at Heart dining experience at the zoo.

