Mexican writer José Agustín, who chronicled rock and society in the 1960s and 70s, has died at 79
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican writer José Agustín has died at 79, according to Mexico’s Culture Department. Agustín chronicled rock and roll societal changes in Mexico in the 1960s and 70s. He was considered part of the 1960s cultural movement in Mexico known as “La Onda,” or the Wave. It was the first time that the rebellious youth of Mexico, who struggled with both poverty and repression, found themselves reflected in literature. Agustín later went on to write a biting analysis of Mexican politics and society between 1940 and 1994, “The Mexican Tragicomedy.”