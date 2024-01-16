Lawsuit over California group’s do-not-eat listing for American lobster dismissed

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A California court has dismissed a lawsuit from a group of fishermen against a conservation group that added New England lobster to its list of seafood to avoid. The lawsuit stemmed from a decision by Seafood Watch to add American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid in 2022. The fishermen, based in Massachusetts, sued last year. But court filings from last week in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California state that all parties involved have agreed to dismiss the lawsuit.

