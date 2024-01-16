Kenya embarks on its biggest rhino relocation project. A previous attempt was a disaster

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has embarked on its biggest rhino relocation project and has begun the difficult work of tracking, darting and moving 21 of the critically endangered beasts to a new home. A previous attempt at moving rhinos in the East African nation in 2018 was a disaster as all 11 of the animals died. The rhinos are being relocated to a conservancy because they need more space to roam and, hopefully, to breed. Rhinos are generally solitary animals and are at their happiest in large territories.

By BRIAN INGANGA and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

