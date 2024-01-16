Kenya embarks on its biggest rhino relocation project. A previous attempt was a disaster
By BRIAN INGANGA and GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has embarked on its biggest rhino relocation project and has begun the difficult work of tracking, darting and moving 21 of the critically endangered beasts to a new home. A previous attempt at moving rhinos in the East African nation in 2018 was a disaster as all 11 of the animals died. The rhinos are being relocated to a conservancy because they need more space to roam and, hopefully, to breed. Rhinos are generally solitary animals and are at their happiest in large territories.