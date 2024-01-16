Skip to Content
News

Kenya embarks on its biggest rhino relocation project. A previous attempt was a disaster

By
Published 7:54 AM

By BRIAN INGANGA and GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has embarked on its biggest rhino relocation project and has begun the difficult work of tracking, darting and moving 21 of the critically endangered beasts to a new home. A previous attempt at moving rhinos in the East African nation in 2018 was a disaster as all 11 of the animals died. The rhinos are being relocated to a conservancy because they need more space to roam and, hopefully, to breed. Rhinos are generally solitary animals and are at their happiest in large territories.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content