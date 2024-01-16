Kaneohe third-grader has wishes come true with magic and bone marrow donors

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith

Click here for updates on this story

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV) — For a Kaneohe 9-year-old, 2024 started with a bang, and she already has more than one wish come true. She was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia more than a year ago, and she has spent most of that time in a hospital bed. But that has not hampered her spirits.

Third-grader Rezen Davis says she still has Pixie Dust in her ears from her magical 10-day stay in Orlando as part of her wish with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

She spent her 9th birthday earlier this month at the Disney World castle, getting dressed to be the princess she is.

Itʻs not always been like this for her. Her mother, Ristina, says she has been on the waitlist for a bone marrow transplant since being diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia in the Fall of 2022, which requires weekly blood transfusions and frequent hospital stays. After her younger brother, Adonai, was found NOT to be a match, another wish came true in late December–potential donors from Be the Match Hawaii.

“She will start her chemotherapy treatment, and then on the 14th, Valentine’s Day will be her new birthday. She’ll get her transplant.

This is all God willing if it happens like that. Everything is tentative and based on the donor to ensure they can get in and give it when they are according to the doctors’ timeline. So we’re super thankful, we went from no donors to now three potential donors”, says Ristina Davis, Rezenʻs mother.

While it has been a long road for the Davis family, Ristina is thankful for the donors at the Blood Bank of Hawaii and Be the Match.

“It is just a simple swab; it goes on your cheek on both sides. They will mail you the kit, which you mail right back, postage paid; please continue to update your information so they can contact you, and you will save their life.”

And a simple but powerful lesson from a brave young girl: “Iʻm not scared about it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.