Judge says No Labels can block candidates from running for offices other than president in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the third-party group No Labels can prohibit members from using its ballot line to run for office in Arizona. The decision on Tuesday protects the group’s efforts to maintain control and secrecy around its operations and finances. No Labels is laying the groundwork for a possible bipartisan presidential ticket, which critics of Donald Trump warn could help return the former president to the White House. A judge blocked Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes from recognizing candidates wanting to run for office under the No Labels banner aside from the party’s yet-to-be-chosen ticket for president and vice president.

