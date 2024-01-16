Iran says it has launched attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

JERSUALEM (AP) — State-run media in Iran said the country has launched attacks in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl. But state-run media outlets suddenly removed those reports, without explanation. The state-run IRNA news agency and state television said earlier on Tuesday that missiles and drones were used in the attack. The attack has not immediately been acknowledged by Pakistan. Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. The reports of strikes come at a time of heightened tensions in the region and fears of a wider spillover of the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

