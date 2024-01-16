In first public statement, new UN weather chief calls to bolster warning systems for extreme weather
By CARLOS MUREITHI
Associated Press
Celeste Saulo, the new secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, has said her administration will prioritize the strengthening of early warning systems to help reduce the risk of weather disasters worsened by climate change. The systems enable monitoring of the atmosphere in real time to predict weather events. They help people prepare for potentially deadly disasters. Saulo, an Argentine and the first female secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization said the agency will enhance the accessibility of weather data and make timely and lifesaving information available to all.