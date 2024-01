Ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2023: la lista completa por categorías

GANADOR: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” “The Problem with Jon Stewart”

GANADORA: Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales” Maria Bello, “Beef” Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble” Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales” Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six” Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

GANADORA: Ali Wong, “Beef” Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble” Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy” Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things” Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

GANADOR: Steven Yeun, “Beef” Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales” Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

GANADOR: Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” Brian Cox, “Succession” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

GANADORA: “Beef” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” “Daisy Jones & The Six” “Fleishman Is in Trouble” “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

GANADORA: “Succession” “Andor” “Better Call Saul” “The Crown” “House of the Dragon” “The Last of Us” “The White Lotus” “Yellowjackets”

