French lawmaker makes a striking comeback after accusing senator of drugging her to assault her
PARIS (AP) — A French lawmaker has made a striking, much-applauded comeback at the National Assembly after she accused a senator of having drugged her with the aim of sexual assault. Sandrine Josso, 48, a deputy at France’s lower house of parliament, filed a complaint against Sen. Joel Guerriau in November after she said he drugged her as he invited her to his Parisian apartment. Guerriau, 66, was given preliminary charges of use and possession of drugs, and of secretly administering a discernment-altering substance to commit a rape or sexual assault. He was released under judicial supervision and barred from contact with the victim and witnesses while the investigation continues.