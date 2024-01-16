Fire burns multiple rooms at Pueblo motel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded to a commercial structure fire at the Bramble Tree Inn just after noon Tuesday.

According to the PFD, when crews arrived they found heavy fire in three rooms on the second floor. Crews were able to contain the fire but several people were displaced from their rooms.

The PFD said the American Red Cross was called in to assist the affected residents, who were relocated to rooms at the motel that were not affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported and the PFd is still working to determine the cause of the fire.