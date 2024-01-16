Skip to Content
News

Fire burns multiple rooms at Pueblo motel

PFD
By
Published 3:02 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) responded to a commercial structure fire at the Bramble Tree Inn just after noon Tuesday.

According to the PFD, when crews arrived they found heavy fire in three rooms on the second floor. Crews were able to contain the fire but several people were displaced from their rooms.

The PFD said the American Red Cross was called in to assist the affected residents, who were relocated to rooms at the motel that were not affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported and the PFd is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content