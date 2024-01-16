Dog rescued from freezing water at Midland park

By Web Staff

MIDLAND, Michigan (WNEM) — A dog was rescued after falling through the ice in Midland on Monday, Jan. 15.

The Midland Fire Department said it responded to a call for a dog that fell through the ice at Emerson Park in Midland while chasing some deer.

The fire department said it arrived and found the dog struggling to stay above the water in the middle of the river, adding responders attempted to retrieve the dog with a rope several times.

Rescue swimmers made their way to the dog just as he went underwater, and he was rescued and brought back to shore, the fire department said.

The fire department said the dog was given medical treatment on scene and taken to M-20 Animal Hospital.

M-20 said the dog, a 6-year-old Irish Setter named Koufax, was drenched, ice cold, and unresponsive when he was brought in and their team went into emergency mode.

After two hours, M-20 workers were able to start reading a temperature on Koufax and soon after, he was able to lift his head and was responding to voices.

M-20 said the team tried to get Koufax up and moving so he wouldn’t get a blood clot and within 20 minutes, he was licking the face of one of the employees. He enjoyed eating warm chicken and having a warm lap to sit on, the animal hospital said.

Koufax is now resting at home.

