Cocaine residue was found on Hunter Biden’s gun pouch in 2018 case, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to reject Hunter Biden’s efforts to dismiss the gun charges against him, revealing that investigators last year found cocaine residue on the pouch the president’s son used to hold his gun. In pushing for the case against President Joe Biden’s son to proceed, prosecutors said Tuesday “the strength of the evidence against him is overwhelming.” Prosecutors said investigators pulled his gun from the state police vault last year to take photos of it and found a white powdery substance on the brown leather pouch he used to store the gun. They said an FBI chemist determined it was cocaine.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.