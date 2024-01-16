China’s economy expanded 5.2% last year, hitting target of ‘about 5%’ even though recovery is uneven

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economy for the October-December quarter grew at a quicker rate, allowing the Chinese government to hit its target of about 5% annual growth for 2023 even though trade data and the economic recovery remain uneven. Official data released Wednesday showed that the Chinese economy grew 5.2% for 2023, surpassing the target of about 5% that the government had set. The growth for 2023 is likely helped by 2022’s GDP of just 3% as China’s economy slowed due to COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown. For Q4, China’s gross domestic product also grew at 5.2%.

