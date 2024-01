Biden dice que en las elecciones “siempre íbamos a ser tú y yo contra los republicanos extremos del MAGA”, después de la victoria proyectada de Trump

Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point. But here’s the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow. So if you’re with us, chip… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 16, 2024

