A blast at a tire and explosives factory in Serbia kills 1 person and injures 4

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say a blast at a Serbian factory that produces tires, protective gear and industrial explosives has killed one person and injured four. A statement says the explosion occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the fuel strip production unit of the Trayal Coorporation factory in the central city of Krusevac. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, which also resulted in a fire at the complex. The injured have been transferred to the Krusevac hospital.

