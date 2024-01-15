Ukraine claims it shot down 2 Russian command and control aircraft in a significant blow to Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military chief is claiming that the Ukrainian air force has shot down a Russian Beriev A-50 early warning and control plane and an IL-22 command center aircraft. Those hits would be a significant blow for the Kremlin’s forces. The planes are key tools in helping orchestrate Russian battlefield movements. Shooting them down is a landmark feat for Ukraine in the almost two-year war, as fighting along the front line is largely bogged down in trench and artillery warfare. Ukrainian officials did not say how the aircraft were brought down. Ukraine has received sophisticated modern air defense systems from its Western allies. There was no immediate official comment from Moscow.

