Two Pueblo homes condemned during narcotics investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Last week, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) SWAT Team executed two narcotics-related search warrants in the 1000 block of East River Street.

The PPD said that due to unsafe conditions at the residences, Pueblo Code Enforcement officers responded and condemned the homes.

According to the PPD, 30 people were contacted during the operation and seven adults were arrested for unrelated warrants. The department said the narcotics investigation is still ongoing and no further information pertaining to narcotics was released.