Sun gives way to clouds as crews dig out snowed-in stadium for Bills’ playoff game vs. Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The sun has given way to a gray sky over Highmark Stadium, where the green artificial turf is clear of snow but the stands are still covered in a white blanket hours before the Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. The remnants of the lake-effect snow band that dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the Bills’ home in suburban Orchard Park has moved north toward Buffalo. The break is allowing a large crew of shovelers and a fleet of front-load tractors to clear the facility. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. for a game originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.