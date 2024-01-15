St. Louis area snow removal efforts impacted by bitter cold

By Alex Gaul

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Local snow plow crews worked to remove snow Sunday, in spite of extremely cold temperatures and wind chills that hit the St. Louis region this weekend.

St. Louis received a light coating of snow Saturday evening, and many snow removal companies had plows out on parking lots Sunday morning. The bitter cold made those efforts more difficult and dangerous for workers, who piled on the layers of clothing Sunday to keep warm and safe from frostbite.

Workers from BSR Services spent the morning clearing snow and laying down calcium-treated salt in West St. Louis County. The special salt is meant to help melt snow and ice on the roads, even during periods of extreme cold. However, Nick Welby with BSR says even that tool has its limits.

“The calcium that we use is effective up to -25 degrees,” Welby said. “The temperatures are making everything challenging.”

Selby has been working with BSR for two decades and says he’s only seen cold like this in the St. Louis area a handful of times since 2004, one of them being late December of 2022.

