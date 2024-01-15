Romania truck drivers, farmers protest again as negotiations with government fail to reach agreement

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian truck drivers and farmers are protesting again across the country again as negotiations with the coalition government over lower taxes, higher subsidies and other demands failed to reach any agreements. Long convoys of trucks and tractors disrupted traffic on Monday on the outskirts of Bucharest and other cities throughout the European Union nation. It was the sixth straight day of demonstrations. Farmers are demanding faster subsidy payments, compensation for losses caused by imports from neighboring Ukraine, and more state aid for fuel costs, among other demands. Truck drivers are calling for lower tax and insurance rates and have complained about lengthy waiting times at the borders.

