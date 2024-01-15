One person hospitalized after explosion, house fire in Dauphin County
By Jake Reyes
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A woman was taken to the hospital after an explosion and fire Monday morning in Dauphin County.
The fire started around 9 a.m. at a two-story home on the 600 block of Garden Drive in Swatara Township.
A woman inside suffered burns. A next-door neighbor helped her get away from the burning home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
