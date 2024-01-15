NYC honoring “Miracle on the Hudson” first responders, Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger 15 years after historic water landing

By Elijah Westbrook

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — New York City is marking 15 years since the “Miracle on the Hudson” emergency plane landing on the Hudson River.

The lives of 155 people on board U.S. Airways Flight 1549 forever changed when the plane hit a flock of geese after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport.

Pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger was hailed a hero for his quick thinking, safely landing the plane on the river with only seconds to react and saving everyone onboard.

Fifteen years later, his efforts and everyone who helped rescue those passengers are being honored.

“The crew did a fabulous job that day, and I will be forever thankful,” passenger Dave Sanderson told CBS New York. “One of the things that I really think came out of that situation, for me, was how 155 people who didn’t know each other or care about each other come together and work as a team. Then the first responders come in as a team. So it truly, truly was a miracle.”

“At a time when we needed it, it gave us hope,” Sullenberger said at an anniversary event last week.

Federal investigators call it the most successful emergency water landing in history. New Yorkers call in the “Miracle on the Hudson.”

“I think it was that we proved when we work together, work hard, there’s little we cannot accomplish,” Sullenberger said. “This group of people showed courage and competence in a very challenging situation.”

Sullenberger and his then-co-pilot Jeff Skiles were reunited with some of the passengers last week at the Paley Center for Media in Midtown.

“That was my first trip out of training on the airplane, I just qualified the Friday before on an Airbus 320 — a new airplane for me, and this happened right away,” said Skiles.

“I count to 90, which is when the birds hit, every time the plane takes off, because I know if we can get above 90 seconds, we can be OK,” passenger Barry Leonard added.

Those who were on board that day say they will be forever bonded by the experience. They will reunite once again at 1 p.m. Monday at Pier 79 to honor the bravery and quick thinking of everyone involved.

There are so many stories from the passengers, first responders and reporters who rushed to the scene within minutes.

